Medical pot use won't put Missouri patients' welfare at risk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri patients with medical marijuana cards won't be at risk of losing welfare if they test positive for pot under a revamped state policy.

The change comes after Missouri voters in 2018 said patients with cancer, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses may use cannabis with doctor approval.

But legalizing medical marijuana put those patients at odds with another Missouri law requiring Temporary Assistance for Needy Families applicants to be screened for drug use. Under that law, participants risk losing welfare benefits for three years if they are asked to take a drug test and either fail or don't show up.

Department of Social Services spokeswoman Rebecca Woelfel said in an email the agency now exempts recipients with medical marijuana cards.