Medical pot group asks Missouri officials to regulate vaping

ST. LOUIS -- A medical marijuana trade group wants Missouri health officials to issue strict vaping regulations as the number of people in the United States suffering from vaping-related lung illnesses continues to rise.

In a letter Monday, Andrew Mullins, executive director of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, asked Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, to help it "diminish the black market" by issuing rules on vaping additives, testing and labeling before legal medical pot sales begin in 2020, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Federal health officials have said many of the roughly 1,600 people with vape-related illnesses this year were using black-market products containing THC, the compound giving marijuana its high.

"With Missouri preparing to award hundreds of medical marijuana facility licenses in the coming months and begin regulated retail sales of lab-tested medical marijuana early next year, it is incumbent that we continue to work together to safeguard public health -- and diminish the black market," Mullins said.

Gov. Mike Parson on Oct. 15 directed his health, education and public safety departments to develop a public health awareness campaign to discourage vaping within 30 days.