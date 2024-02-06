Medical marijuana testing facilities approved; none in SEMO

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has approved license applications for 10 medical marijuana testing facilities, including three in the St. Louis metropolitan area but none in Southeast Missouri.

DHSS approved the applications Thursday from among 17 submitted earlier this year from various labs and chemical testing companies that had expressed an interest in testing medical-grade cannabis under the state's new medical marijuana laws.

Testing facilities will be responsible for verifying levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol)in medical marijuana products as well as screening it for any foreign matter or dangerous bacteria.

Among the applications not approved Thursday was the one submitted by Megatron Labs LLC of Malden, Missouri. Megatron's was the only testing facility application submitted from Southeast Missouri.

The St. Louis-area applications that were approved were from EKG Life Science Solutions LLC and Cloud TEN LLC, both of St. Louis, and from GCA Inc. in Herculaneum in Jefferson County, Missouri. The other applications approved by DHSS originated in Springfield, Platte City, Fayette, Chillicothe, Kingdom City, Galena and Moscow Mills, northwest of St. Louis.