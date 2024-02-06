Medical marijuana manufacturing facilities approved

Licenses for 86 infused medical marijuana-manufacturing facilities in Missouri -- including one in northern Cape Girardeau County -- have been approved by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The license approvals, announced Friday by DHSS, are one more step in the state's process of establishing a system for the cultivation, manufacturing, testing, transportation and distribution of medical marijuana-infused products in the Show Me State.

Marijuana-infused products include items that include medical-grade marijuana or a marijuana extract and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking. They can include edible products, ointments, tinctures and concentrates.

The 86 licenses approved by DHSS were selected by means of a scoring system from among more than 400 applications from various entities across the state that had expressed an interest in producing marijuana-infused products.

In the Cape Girardeau area, a license for an infused medical marijuana manufacturing facility was granted to Holistic Health Capital LLC along State Highway B in northern Cape County. Licenses for medical marijuana cultivation operations were approved last month for addresses adjacent to the Holistic Health Capital location which, although it has a rural Perryville address, is actually in Cape Girardeau County.