It appears medical-grade marijuana will be grown in or near several Southeast Missouri communities, but not in the Cape Girardeau or Jackson areas.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a list late Thursday of 60 approved applications from among more than 500 that had been submitted earlier this year from those interested in cultivating marijuana as part of the state’s medical marijuana program approved by Missouri voters in November 2018.

Earlier this month, DHSS released lists of approved medical marijuana testing facility applications and approved applications for cannabis transportation. The agency is scheduled to announce approved manufacturing and dispensary applications in January.

In Southeast Missouri, DHSS approved medical marijuana cultivation applications from Organic Remedies MO Inc. in Chaffee, FUJM LLC and Archimedes Medical Holdings LLC, both in Perryville, Bootheel CannaCare LLC in Caruthersville and GF Saint Mary LLC in St. Mary.

Among applications from potential growers in Southeast Missouri denied by DHSS were three applications from Dishi LLC and one from GOMO LLC, both in Cape Girardeau, and one application from Sanctuary Medicinals of Missouri LLC in Jackson.