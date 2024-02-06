Medical marijuana clinic opens in Cape Girardeau

A medical marijuana clinic has opened its doors in Cape Girardeau.

Missouri Green Doctors, based in the St. Louis area, began operating about two weeks ago in Suite 601 in the Marquette Tower, spokesman Pascal Beauboeuf said Monday.

The Cape Girardeau clinic is one of three the business has opened in the state.

“This is a brand-new baby, but we are already starting to get appointments” as people seek to be certified as eligible to buy medical marijuana, he said.

Beauboeuf said he is not aware of any other marijuana clinic in operation in Cape Girardeau at this time.

Missouri Green Doctors was established in Missouri about two months ago, he said.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment last year legalizing medical marijuana. Since then, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has developed regulations to govern it.

In addition to clinics in Cape Girardeau and suburban St. Louis, Missouri Green Doctors has an office in Lebanon, Missouri, Beauboeuf said.

Missouri Green Doctors has several physicians, but for now, the Cape Girardeau clinic will be open only on Thursdays. It will have a clinic staff that will include a single physician.

“Once the volume picks up, obviously the plan is to expand,” Beauboeuf said.

Missouri Green Doctors focuses solely on medical marijuana, he said.