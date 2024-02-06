All sections
NewsJune 4, 2019
Medical marijuana applications available soon in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Applications for medical marijuana identification cards will soon be available in Missouri. The state health department will post application forms today. Voters in November overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses. Missouri is now among 33 states approving medical marijuana...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Applications for medical marijuana identification cards will soon be available in Missouri.

The state health department will post application forms today.

Voters in November overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana and marijuana-infused products for patients who suffer from serious illnesses. Missouri is now among 33 states approving medical marijuana.

Conditions qualifying include cancer, epilepsy and psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Patient and caregiver applications may be submitted beginning July 4. Applicants need a physician certification that's less than 30 days old.

It will be months before Missouri patients can buy medical marijuana.

The Department of Health and Senior Services won't begin accepting applications for growing, manufacturing and dispensing marijuana until Aug. 3. The agency estimates medical marijuana will be available as early as January.

