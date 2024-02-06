Medical marijuana applications available soon in Missouri

Conditions qualifying include cancer, epilepsy and psychiatric disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Patient and caregiver applications may be submitted beginning July 4. Applicants need a physician certification that's less than 30 days old.

It will be months before Missouri patients can buy medical marijuana.

The Department of Health and Senior Services won't begin accepting applications for growing, manufacturing and dispensing marijuana until Aug. 3. The agency estimates medical marijuana will be available as early as January.