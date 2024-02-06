Medical examiner report completed in Fulton, Mo., man's death

FULTON, Mo. -- A medical examiner has an autopsy on the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found in April encased in concrete.

The Fulton Sun reported Fulton police chief Steve Myers said Thursday the autopsy on 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie was received within the last week.

DeBrodie was reported missing April 17 from the Second Chance Homes for the developmentally disabled in Fulton.

His body was found April 24, encased in concrete in a container inside a storage area.

Investigators determined DeBrodie had been missing for months.