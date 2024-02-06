All sections
NewsSeptember 15, 2017

Medical examiner report completed in Fulton, Mo., man's death

FULTON, Mo. -- A medical examiner has an autopsy on the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found in April encased in concrete. The Fulton Sun reported Fulton police chief Steve Myers said Thursday the autopsy on 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie was received within the last week...

Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. -- A medical examiner has an autopsy on the death of a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found in April encased in concrete.

The Fulton Sun reported Fulton police chief Steve Myers said Thursday the autopsy on 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie was received within the last week.

DeBrodie was reported missing April 17 from the Second Chance Homes for the developmentally disabled in Fulton.

His body was found April 24, encased in concrete in a container inside a storage area.

Investigators determined DeBrodie had been missing for months.

Myers said a backlog at the Boone and Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office delayed the autopsy.

Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Wilson said in a statement Thursday the report would remain confidential while the investigation is continuing.

No one has been arrested.

Pertinent address:

Fulton, Mo.

