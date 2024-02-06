Medicaid fraud alleged scheme

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A close associate of a lobbyist who pleaded guilty in a corruption probe involving former Arkansas lawmakers has been arrested on felony charges of defrauding the state's Medicaid program by $2.2 million.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday that Robin Raveendran had been arrested by agents from her office's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit on two felony counts of Medicaid fraud. Raveendran is a former executive vice president and analyst for Preferred Family Healthcare, a Missouri-based Medicaid provider. He's accused of coordinating an effort reimbursing the company for more than 20,000 illegally billed mental health services.

Raveendran was released from the Independence County jail on $250,000 bond Thursday. He did not immediately return a message Thursday morning.

Rutledge said Raveendran, a former state Medicaid official, used his background and knowledge to "target vulnerabilities" in the system.

"I will not tolerate people stealing from the programs designed to support Arkansas' disadvantaged and disabled," Rutledge said at a news conference at her office.