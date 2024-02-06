Medicaid expansion, Planned Parenthood funds fought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House on Thursday passed a stopgap budget funding voter-approved Medicaid expansion, then minutes later OK'd proposals allowing them effectively to undermine the program and make it harder for voters to pass other constitutional amendments in the future.

Republican lawmakers also tacked on a provision to the budget bill aimed at blocking any public funding for Planned Parenthood centers, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill within hours Thursday. He had called on lawmakers to finish work on the plan weeks ago in order to more quickly start pumping the extra money into state services, especially a minimum 5.5% raise for state workers.

The supplemental budget plan only covers the final months of Missouri's fiscal year, which ends in June.

The budget bill is primarily needed to dole out roughly $1.7 billion in federal Elementary and Secondary Education Emergency Relief Funding to school districts, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in other federal funding for teacher retention, summer school and other education programs.

Republican lawmakers caved and included money to pay for Medicaid expansion under the terms of the 2010 federal health care law signed by former President Barack Obama in the budget plan. Voters in 2020 amended the state's Constitution to increase access to Medicaid to thousands more low-income adults following years of inaction by the Legislature.

GOP lawmakers -- who have cautioned against promising more people health care without knowing whether the state will be able to afford it down the road -- continued to fight the program's expansion, refusing to fund it last year.

They conceded after a judge last year ordered Parson's administration to allow newly eligible adults to enroll.

But shortly after passing the bill to fund Medicaid expansion through June, House members on Thursday also approved a proposal that would allow them to effectively undo Medicaid expansion by blocking funding for the program in future budgets. If approved by the GOP-led Senate, the proposal would go before voters.

Another measure passed by the House on Thursday would make it more difficult to amend the Missouri Constitution, as voters did in 2020 when they expanded Medicaid.

Republican proponents argued it's now too easy to change the constitution, while Democrats said Republicans are trying to block voters from enacting policies they disagree with.