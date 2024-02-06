Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Lower-income new mothers could gain a full year of Medicaid health-care coverage in Missouri under legislation given final approval Friday as part of a national push to improve maternal health.

The legislation, which now goes to Gov. Mike Parson, would add Missouri to a growing list of Republican-led states that have previously balked at Medicaid expansions but which are now joining Democratic states in providing 12 months of coverage -- instead of the typical 60 days -- after women give birth.

"If we want healthy babies, we have to have healthy mammas -- and that is so important," said Republican state Sen. Elaine Gannon, one of the sponsors of the Missouri legislation.

The option for longer Medicaid coverage was made possible under a pandemic relief law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. About two-thirds of states already have implemented 12 months of postpartum care, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.