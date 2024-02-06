Mediator to hear case over stun gun, traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mediation is the next step for a federal lawsuit that alleges a former Missouri police officer nearly killed a teenager with a stun gun during a 2014 traffic stop.

Online court records show Bryce Masters' lawsuit was filed against the city of Independence, Missouri, its former police chief and the former officer who fired the stun gun, Timothy Runnels.

A mediator is set to hear the case Aug. 9. Barring a settlement, the case is set for trial in October 2018.

Masters was 17 at the time of the September 2014 confrontation with Runnels. Witnesses have testified Masters went into cardiac arrest when Runnels shot him in the chest with a Taser after Masters refused to get out of his car.

The lawsuit alleges Masters' heart had stopped for more than seven minutes by the time an ambulance arrived.

No one had tried resuscitating him, and he was revived using a heart defibrillator.