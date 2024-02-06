Mediation fails in Cape Girardeau excessive force lawsuit

The City of Cape Girardeau could face a police excessive force jury trial after the city and a plaintiff couldn’t agree on settlement terms during mediation in April.

Lloyd Gilmore filed a federal civil rights complaint against the City of Cape Girardeau in February 2022 following an altercation with police in 2020.

On April 29, two attorneys made entries of appearance to represent Gilmore. On May 3, the federal court gave the attorneys 90 days to conduct additional fact discovery, such as obtaining depositions and documents associated with the case.

An Alternative Dispute Resolution Report was filed April 23 following a mediation meeting April 19. The parties did not achieve a settlement.

Gilmore claims he was shocked with a Taser 20 times and beaten while handcuffed and shackled following a report of assault at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. According to legal documents offered by the city, police “overheard radio traffic regarding an assault that had occurred at the West Park Mall … and, while enroute, (were) advised that the suspect was a black male wearing all white who had stolen a cell phone from a subject inside the mall.”

Later, police “located an individual matching the description of the suspect who had a cell phone in his left hand.” The city, according to court records, denies Gilmore’s allegations.

Gilmore said the charges against him that resulted in the beating were dropped. Gilmore wrote to the court in January saying he served two years and eight months in jail while fighting the charges. No criminal charges with Cape Girardeau exist from 2020 on Missouri’s online database. Gilmore initially named Blake Leadbetter and Nicholas Mayberry as the officers who Tased and beat him, then added Tanner Hiett’s name.

“I got Tazed, and I was in handcuffs and leg shackles when he did so,” Gilmore wrote of Leadbetter and Mayberry’s actions. Gilmore wrote that he was in the intensive care unit for four days before being transferred to the county jail. In his initial filing, he said he wanted $50 million in damages, though in more recent filings he said he was asking for $700,000, plus $60,000 for child support.