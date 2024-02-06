Media groups condemn St. Louis protest arrests of reporters

ST. LOUIS -- Several journalism organizations have signed off on a letter to St. Louis' mayor expressing concern about the arrests of reporters covering protests sparked by the September acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 killing of a black suspect.

The Committee to Protect Journalists sent the letter Tuesday to Mayor Lyda Krewson pointing out at least 10 journalists have been arrested while covering the protests and six reported police used excessive force, including pepper-spray to the face and two instances where reporters' faces were shoved into the ground.

"Journalists should not have to fear for their physical well-being at the hands of law enforcement when they cover newsworthy events. We ask you to conduct a thorough examination of cases in which reporters were assaulted or arrested and discipline individual officers found to have behaved unacceptably," the letter states.

It was signed by the leaders of 17 other media advocacy groups, including the American Society of News Editors, Associated Press Media Editors and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Krewson's spokesman, Koran Addo, said the office had not seen the letter. Krewson and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an independent investigation of how police have handled the arrests.

St. Louis has been dealing with protests since Sept. 15, when a judge acquitted Jason Stockley, a white former police officer, of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a black drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith, after a high-speed chase.