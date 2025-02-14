Cape Girardeau's water supply capacity could face a significant challenge following the mechanical failure of clarifier 1 at the Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant.

According to a Wednesday, Feb. 12, City of Cape Girardeau news release, the clarifier's failure has reduced the city's water production capacity, raising concerns about meeting the expected increased demand during the summer. With one of the clarifiers offline, the Cape Rock Water plant can produce only "4.95 million gallons of water per day".

The release states the Ramsey Branch Water Treatment Plant adds two million gallons per day to the production and, with both combined, should be sufficient for water production in the short term. Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley told the Southeast Missourian the summer months could present a challenge to the city in terms of producing water.

"Everybody uses a lot more water on their lawns, on just a lot of different things," Pulley said. "We have plans in order. We are working on it now to move forward, to get this thing fixed in a timely and effective manner."

Pulley said the city has received estimates for $1 million and eight months to repair it. He said the city is bringing in a lot more engineering firms, construction firms and consultants to find the most timely and effective fix.