A Fruitland meat-processing plant faces a $70,000 penalty to the state of Missouri if it does not correct problems related to wastewater management, a judge ruled last month.

Fruitland American Meat LLC also must create and implement a plan to remove existing wastewater and overhaul its system.

A lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster on Apr. 13, 2015, alleged Fruitland American Meat allowed untreated wastewater from animal waste and byproducts treatment to illegally flow into Cane Creek in Cape Girardeau County, violating Missouri’s Clean Water Act.

A view inside the meat locker at Fruitland American Meat in July 30, 2012. Laura Simon

According to court documents, on three occasions beginning in January 2014, the company allowed waste to escape its wastewater treatment system and in March 2015 intentionally pumped waste into a tributary leading to Cane Creek.

The result, the documents stated, was “dark brown or red, foamy stream water with an offensive odor” and water pollution that on one occasion killed 900 fish.

The company’s existing wastewater-treatment system includes three lagoons and three soil-absorption beds designed to prevent overflow into nearby surface and subsurface groundwater.

After two alleged accidents in 2014, Koster filed suit to hold the company accountable for Clean Water Act violations.

According to court documents, if Fruitland American Meat complies with each term in the consent judgment, $55,000 of the $70,000 civil penalty will be suspended.

The plant also will pay $4,734.93 in investigation, response costs, expenses and natural-resource damages the state incurred as a result of events described in the original lawsuit.