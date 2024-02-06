A Fruitland meat-processing plant faces a $70,000 penalty to the state of Missouri if it does not correct problems related to wastewater management, a judge ruled last month.
Fruitland American Meat LLC also must create and implement a plan to remove existing wastewater and overhaul its system.
A lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster on Apr. 13, 2015, alleged Fruitland American Meat allowed untreated wastewater from animal waste and byproducts treatment to illegally flow into Cane Creek in Cape Girardeau County, violating Missouri’s Clean Water Act.
According to court documents, on three occasions beginning in January 2014, the company allowed waste to escape its wastewater treatment system and in March 2015 intentionally pumped waste into a tributary leading to Cane Creek.
The result, the documents stated, was “dark brown or red, foamy stream water with an offensive odor” and water pollution that on one occasion killed 900 fish.
The company’s existing wastewater-treatment system includes three lagoons and three soil-absorption beds designed to prevent overflow into nearby surface and subsurface groundwater.
After two alleged accidents in 2014, Koster filed suit to hold the company accountable for Clean Water Act violations.
According to court documents, if Fruitland American Meat complies with each term in the consent judgment, $55,000 of the $70,000 civil penalty will be suspended.
The plant also will pay $4,734.93 in investigation, response costs, expenses and natural-resource damages the state incurred as a result of events described in the original lawsuit.
The Department of Natural Resources will oversee and approve all measures and will hold a hearing to determine whether conditions have been met, according to court documents.
The company will have 30 days from the date from judgment to submit a construction-permit application for a sewer extension to transport wastewater to an approved treatment facility.
In the meantime, the primary lagoon cell will be used for storage.
The remaining cells and soil-absorption beds will be drained and decommissioned, with their existing contents shipped to an approved facility.
Fruitland American Meat also will be responsible for notifying the Department of Natural Resources of any discharges, overflows or bypasses of the wastewater system within 24 hours of being aware of them.
Within 180 days of the consent judgment, Fruitland American Meat must submit to the agency a closure plan for the two secondary lagoon cells and the soil-absorption beds. No later than Dec. 20, 2018, the two cells and three absorption beds must be closed, and the agency must approve closings as being in accordance with the agreement.
When contacted by phone, an employee at Fruitland American Meat said the owner declined to comment.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address: 3006 State Highway FF, Jackson
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.