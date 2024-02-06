Meat cutter's obit stokes interest, laughter

An obituary of a former meat cutter at a Cape Girardeau grocery store is generating thousands of smiles.

The obit of Mark Ervin depicts the father as a nonserious, mischievous man who worked hard at being lazy and simply liked to have fun and make people laugh. And maybe he felt OK making folks a little uncomfortable while doing so.

Ervin died Wednesday at his home surrounded by his family after a battle with renal cell carcinoma.

"He died as he lived, in dramatic fashion and without pants," the obituary stated. "He would have liked you to believe he was still younger than 62 years old."

The obit as of Thursday afternoon had been viewed more than 25,000 times on semissourian.com, about 25 times more than a typical obituary. It has been shared widely on social media, and is already the most viewed item on semissourian.com this year.

"On Jan. 29, 1983, he somehow managed to convince Susan Ervin to marry him, in front of God and everyone, with a ceremony including tuxedos that can only now be called "exceptionally '80s," the obit read. "Upon looking back at this day, many historians and archivists agree the nuptials transpired solely due to a maneuver Mark would trademark as "The Dirty Dog."