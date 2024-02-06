Measure would boost fines for releasing feral hogs in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker wants to increase fines for people who release feral hogs in the state.

The Springfield News-Leader reported letting feral hogs loose is a misdemeanor now and comes with a fine of up to $1,000 for each hog released, and up to a year in jail for the perpetrator.

House Rep. Sonya Anderson's bill would raise the fine to $5,000 for each hog released. The person responsible also would lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for three years. She said she has no intention of eliminating the jail-time provision.