Measure would boost fines for releasing feral hogs in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker wants to increase fines for people who release feral hogs in the state.
The Springfield News-Leader reported letting feral hogs loose is a misdemeanor now and comes with a fine of up to $1,000 for each hog released, and up to a year in jail for the perpetrator.
House Rep. Sonya Anderson's bill would raise the fine to $5,000 for each hog released. The person responsible also would lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for three years. She said she has no intention of eliminating the jail-time provision.
Anderson said feral hogs can destroy field crops and cause other extensive damage to land and waterways.
The Missouri Department of Conservation has expressed concerns some people release hogs to help establish a population they can hunt.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.