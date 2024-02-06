Meadow Heights FFA: 45 years strong

Meadow Heights FFA is gearing up for a week full of activities in celebration of National FFA Week Feb. 17 to 24.

Tuesday, Feb. 20: Teacher appreciation breakfast at 7:30 a.m.; dress up for 'Merica Day; and chapter cornhole competition after school.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Food for America Day, where FFA members educate elementary students about sectors of agriculture and host a petting zoo; dress up like a farmer for Farmer Day: and Area 15 cornhole competition at 5 p.m. at Oak Ridge.

Thursday, Feb. 22: Tractor Day; wear FFA jacket or blue and gold.

Friday, Feb. 23: Dress up for FFA Apparel Day; drive-through fish fry from 3:30 to 7 p.m.; purchase tickets in advance or pay upon arrival; $15 for adult meal which includes four pieces of fish, two sides, dessert and drink; $8 for child's meal (ages 5 to 12), which includes two pieces of fish, one side, dessert and drink; sides include ribbon fries, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and slaw.

The Meadow Heights FFA Chapter was founded in 1979. And 45 years later in 2024, the chapter includes 84 members, making it "one of the largest youth organizations in Bollinger County," according to Meadow Heights FFA advisor Sarah Yamnitz.

The U.S. Congress passed the Smith-Hughes National Vocational Education Act of 1917, Yamnitz said, which allows for intracurricular instruction of FFA within the public school classroom.