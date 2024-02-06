Meadow Heights considers four-day school week

Meadow Heights School District officials are considering whether a four-day school week could be a boon to students and the district’s finances.

Meadow Heights superintendent John Wiggans announced the proposal in a newsletter this week, saying it could save the district money.

“First of all, we’re not really looking at this because we’re an unhealthy district and we’re insolvent. We actually have a decent reserve balance,” Wiggans said during a phone interview Thursday. “What we’re looking at is trying to be very proactive so we can continue to have the funds to reinvest in teacher training, technology, maintaining bulidings and grounds and trying to be innovative in our programs for our students.”

The proposal, which is just an idea at this point, would implement a Tuesday-to-Friday class schedule, with Mondays being used for staff development, tutoring and enrichment activities.

“The school year would consist of 146 days of attendance from 8:05 a.m. to 3:50 p.m., totaling 1,088 hours of annual instruction,” Wiggans explained in the newsletter.

He said the district is exploring the idea to get out ahead of proposed state legislation that may affect school funding.

Voucher systems, open enrollment and — to a lesser degree — the expansion of charter schools are all things Wiggans said could result in fewer funds for the Meadow Heights K-12 district.

The four-day model is something he’s seen work in the past during his time as superintendent of the Stet School District, a rural district in northeast Missouri of about 60 students total, Wiggans said.

“We were the second [school] district in the state to go to the four-day model,” he said.

That school district has closed after simply becoming too small, but the schedule shift got results, he said.