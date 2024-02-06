argeted culling is a hyper-focused effort to manage chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Missouriï¿½s white-tailed deer population, said Matt Bowyer, wildlife regional supervisor with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Itï¿½s also a voluntary program aimed directly at confirmed CWD cases and the immediate area, Bowyer said.

The closest ï¿½core areaï¿½ to Cape Girardeau is in Ste. Genevieve County, according to a map at www.mdc.mo.gov/cwd.

There are 11 core areas listed on the site, including several in north-central Missouri, some in the greater St. Louis area and one in St. Clair County, in western Missouri.

ï¿½It only happens in the areas where we have more than one positive sample (of CWD),ï¿½ Bowyer said. ï¿½Itï¿½s not necessarily something where the landowner chooses to participate ï¿½ the disease chooses where it is.ï¿½

Itï¿½s after the close of deer hunting season, between mid-January and mid-March, he said.

Where more than two cases of CWD have been found, landowners who hold more than 5 acres in a 1 to 5 mile radius can work with MDC to have deer harvested on their property, Bowyer said.

The goal is to remove as many CWD-positive deer as possible, and the practice has seen success in states including Illinois, Bowyer said ï¿½ CWD levels were stabilized through the practice.

Targeted culling is not done on a county-wide level, and itï¿½s done only with the cooperation of landowners, Bowyer said.

Limiting the number of deer in an area helps minimize the accumulation of CWD in the environment, Bowyer added.

CWD is caused by a misshapen protein called a prion. Since itï¿½s not a virus or bacteria, it canï¿½t be eradicated by disinfectants or exposure to heat or cold, and can remain viable in the environment ï¿½ therefore dangerous ï¿½ for several years.

MDC scientists are monitoring CWD in more than 40 counties in Missouri. These counties may not necessarily have had a positive case within borders, but when a CWD-positive deer is harvested, a 25-mile radius is drawn around it, and counties whose borders touch within that area are added to the monitoring zone.