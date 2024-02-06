MDC to implement additional deer-hunting days in some locales

Missouri deer hunters in several counties will have some extra time to hunt with firearms this year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has opened two new hunting seasons, one antlerless season prior to the traditional November hunt, and one immediately after, to help control the deer population and specifically reduce chronic wasting disease.

Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties are among most of the counties in Missouri where it will be legal to hunt antlerless deer with various firearms from Friday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 8. Most of the counties from Scott County south to the Arkansas border are ineligible for the extra hunting season.

A second new season, called the CWD Portion, is set for Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26. Perry and Bollinger counties are eligible for the CWD hunting season. All other counties in the Southeast Missourian coverage area are ineligible to hunt during the CWD portion.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the CWD Portion is timed during the end of the rut (mating) season. In the CWD Portion, unlike the new early season, hunters may kill an antlered deer.