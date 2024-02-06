MDC provides free CWD sampling for opening weekend

The time has come for one of Southeast Missouri's most beloved outdoor winter activities: firearm deer season.

Firearm deer season opened this past weekend, and for many, that means a weekend of family fun, tradition and — if you're lucky — a freezer full of deer meat.

For the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), opening weekend marks the beginning of this season's chronic wasting disease (CWD) monitoring and testing efforts, with free voluntary CWD sampling offered at several stations in Missouri all day Saturday and Sunday.

CWD is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation's website.

"[CWD] is a difficult disease — there is no vaccine or cure for it, so, if an animal gets chronic wasting disease, they will die." MDC wildlife management biologist Nicole Walker said. "They can spread it very easily throughout their family groups, and since deer are social, it is really important for us to be able to monitor that, because their family groups can spread it, and then the rate of spread can become much quicker."

The MDC offers free testing every year on opening weekend because a large amount of deer are harvested in the state at that time, Walker said, and the MDC receives a majority of their samples harvested by hunters during opening weekend.

The testing process only takes about 10 minutes from entry to exit, Walker said, and involves cutting two lymph nodes out of the deer's neck. Information is required from the hunter, but the MDC created an app for data collection to speed up the process. The hunter then receives a card with their sample number on it, and can later receive a call with the results.

"When we do this kind of voluntary sampling like we have this weekend, we're looking for potential new spots to see if the disease has spread anywhere else," Walker said. "So far, we've been very fortunate that while we have noticed that this disease has spread, it's running at a pretty slow rate, and with early detection, we're able to go in and help to continue to reduce the spread of it so we can maintain a healthy deer population."