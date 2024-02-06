MDC keeps adding tech to connect people with outdoors

The Missouri Department of Conservation is bringing nature into the digital age, with smartphone apps and websites geared toward bringing people closer to nature, and so far, the outlook is great, said MDC digital communications manager Chris Cloyd.

“We started in the app business over five years ago,” Cloyd said, noting MDC has four apps: MO Hunting, MO Fishing, MO Outdoors, and MO Conservationist Magazine.

“The big deal with all of those is getting our data out there in a format people want to use, on their devices,” Cloyd said.

As the names suggest, each app is centered around a different aspect of outdoor activity, Cloyd said.

MO Hunting is centered around hunting. Included are hunting seasons and regulations, Cloyd said, but the major function is, hunters can now buy and store permits online.

“The permits will work offline,” Cloyd said. “As long as it’s stored on the phone, it can be used just like a paper copy.”

The app also allows deer and turkey hunters to telecheck via the app, and not have to dial in or go to MDC’s website, Cloyd noted.

“It’s all about convenience for the hunter,” Cloyd said.

MO Fishing also has the license component, and includes a fish identification guide, as well as MDC-identified fishing locations and navigation to those areas, said IT project manager Alex Prentice.

The app also includes fish attracters’ locations within the fishing areas, Cloyd said.

Cloyd said feedback from the MO Hunting and MO Fishing app users asked for more information on hiking and camping sites, and other recreation opportunities.

So, MDC staff developed MO Outdoors.

“With the app, you can go birding, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping — a variety of activities,” Cloyd said.

And users can download maps of the areas, too, Prentice said.

Cloyd said he’d like to see more data added to the apps, including sites not managed by MDC.

“It would be really neat to work with some of the larger municipalities, state and federal agencies,” Cloyd said. “It could become all encompassing.”

“People are excited about getting outdoors, and that’s what we want,” Cloyd said.

The fourth app, MO Conservation Magazine, allows users to read the current and back issues of Missouri Conservationist magazine.

Cloyd said participation in the apps is encouraging. MO Hunting has been downloaded more than 430,000 times; MO Fishing, released in 2016, 135,000; and MO Outdoors, just released in December, already has about 12,000.

“We take feedback seriously, and we use it to add functionality,” Cloyd said, adding that feedback gives ideas for future features and apps.

Each app will be updated at least once per year, Cloyd said.

“They’re always evolving,” he added.

