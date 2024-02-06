MDC keeps adding tech to connect people with outdoors

The Missouri Department of Conservation is bringing nature into the digital age, with smartphone apps and websites geared toward bringing people closer to nature, and so far, the outlook is great, said MDC digital communications manager Chris Cloyd.
“We started in the app business over five years ago,” Cloyd said, noting MDC has four apps: MO Hunting, MO Fishing, MO Outdoors, and MO Conservationist Magazine.
“The big deal with all of those is getting our data out there in a format people want to use, on their devices,” Cloyd said.
As the names suggest, each app is centered around a different aspect of outdoor activity, Cloyd said.
MO Hunting is centered around hunting. Included are hunting seasons and regulations, Cloyd said, but the major function is, hunters can now buy and store permits online.
“The permits will work offline,” Cloyd said. “As long as it’s stored on the phone, it can be used just like a paper copy.”
The app also allows deer and turkey hunters to telecheck via the app, and not have to dial in or go to MDC’s website, Cloyd noted.
“It’s all about convenience for the hunter,” Cloyd said.
MO Fishing also has the license component, and includes a fish identification guide, as well as MDC-identified fishing locations and navigation to those areas, said IT project manager Alex Prentice.
The app also includes fish attracters’ locations within the fishing areas, Cloyd said.
Cloyd said feedback from the MO Hunting and MO Fishing app users asked for more information on hiking and camping sites, and other recreation opportunities.
So, MDC staff developed MO Outdoors.
“With the app, you can go birding, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping — a variety of activities,” Cloyd said.
And users can download maps of the areas, too, Prentice said.
Cloyd said he’d like to see more data added to the apps, including sites not managed by MDC.
“It would be really neat to work with some of the larger municipalities, state and federal agencies,” Cloyd said. “It could become all encompassing.”
“People are excited about getting outdoors, and that’s what we want,” Cloyd said.
The fourth app, MO Conservation Magazine, allows users to read the current and back issues of Missouri Conservationist magazine.
Cloyd said participation in the apps is encouraging. MO Hunting has been downloaded more than 430,000 times; MO Fishing, released in 2016, 135,000; and MO Outdoors, just released in December, already has about 12,000.
“We take feedback seriously, and we use it to add functionality,” Cloyd said, adding that feedback gives ideas for future features and apps.
Each app will be updated at least once per year, Cloyd said.
“They’re always evolving,” he added.
Online hunter
education
The first step into hunting for many Missourians is the hunter education and safety training offered by MDC, and an online option is helping make the program more accessible, said Justin McGuire, hunter education and shooting range coordinator.
Last year, McGuire said, about 24,000 people took the education course. Of those, 14,000 were all-online.
“We understand the expectations of the consumers are changing along with the technology,” McGuire said.
So, in an effort to meet those expectations, in 2017, MDC started offering the class entirely online for prospective hunters age 16 and older, McGuire said.
Certification is available beginning at age 11, McGuire said, but for those younger than 16, an in-person class is required.
The in-person hunter education training is a big time commitment, McGuire said, and people’s expectations have changed.
Now, instead of a strict classroom lecture format, the same topics are presented through more videos and some reading, McGuire said.
And there is still an in-person option to train on the practicals, including firearms knowledge, how to cross fences, and so on, he added.
“I think we’ve come to a really good compromise, efficient but also safe, and making sure we cover all our bases, teaching hunters what they need to know,” McGuire said.
Outreach and education unit chief Kyle Lairmore said online hunter education isn’t new, but MDC’s efforts stepped up when numbers of new hunters started to decline a few years back.
“Maybe they weren’t quite sure they wanted to be a hunter, so they chose not to go to the class,” Lairmore said, and that left potential hunters in the lurch right before the season opened and classes were either full or not happening.
Last year, Lairmore said, in the two weeks before deer season, about 2,600 people took the online hunter education training.
Of those, 150 completed it between midnight and 5 a.m. on opening day, he said.
“We don’t know if they got in a deer stand that day, but they did get closer to being able to hunt,” Lairmore said.
Great Missouri
Birding Trail
Sarah Kendrick, wildlife ecologist with MDC, said people looking for bird-watching opportunities can head to www.greatmissouribirdingtrail.com — not just for prime locations to spot birds, but also information on building habitat and feeding birds.
“The map is the meat and potatoes of the website, to guide people to the best places to bird,” Kendrick said.
About 200 sites, all of them either public or free land, are noted on the map, Kendrick added.
The website was complete in May 2017, Kendrick said, and the number of views is “definitely in the thousands.”
“We try to keep an active Facebook page telling folks about new developments on the trail, or accounts of bird species,” Kendrick said.
“I’d encourage people to get outdoors,” Kendrick added. “The big push behind the birding trail is to encourage people to get outside. Birding is a great gateway to the outdoors — they’re found everywhere, from cities to the middle of nowhere.”
