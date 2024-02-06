McMillen to head Sikeston DPS

In October 2005, McMillen was promoted to sergeant and was transferred out of Criminal Investigations. He worked as a sergeant for six years in both Police and Fire divisions.

In September 2011, McMillen was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred back to Criminal Investigations. He attended the Threat Assessment and Management Academy in April 2011, and in 2012, then-DPS director Juden appointed him to patrol captain. He was awarded the Sikeston Area Chamber of Commerce Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2012.

McMillen was promoted to the rank of assistant chief in February 2017, and he attended the FBI's Gateway Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar in May 2017.

During his career, he has been a part of several other facets of the department, such as the Special Operations Team, defensive tactics instructor, ASP baton instructor, taser instructor, Honor Guard sergeant and the Southeast Missouri Regional chairman for the Bootheel Crisis Intervention Team.

McMillen was named the interim director Aug. 16 when then-director Mike Williams was relieved of his duties.

"I am excited and honored about this opportunity," McMillen said. "During my career with the City, I've met lots of great citizens and worked among some of the best officers around. I am passionate about our service and I fully intend to give my all for both our community and our agency."