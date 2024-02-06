McGill to receive Southeast's 2018 PRIDE Award

Southeast Missouri State University's 2018 PRIDE Award will honor Jim McGill, chemistry professor and director of the Jane Stephens Honors Program at Southeast.

The Provost's Research, Instruction and Development for Excellence (PRIDE) Award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated excellence as a teacher, an extraordinary level of scholarship and service and whose overall accomplishments are especially noteworthy.

This is the award's 22nd year.

"Dr. McGill's work as a teacher and scholar are evident in his passion for student success and the respect he has earned from the professional forensics community," Brad Deken, interim dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, said in the release. "He continuously goes above and beyond to help students, and that helpfulness and good attitude extend into his service to the University."

McGill advises an above-average number of students, and student evaluations consistently rank him highly.

He supports the honors students as the Honors Program director and helps other students and faculty at the university, Deken said in the release. In 2018, McGill was honored at Southeast with the University's Outstanding Academic Advisor Award, then advanced to the national level where the National Academic Advising Association presented him with an Outstanding Advising Award for a faculty advisor.

McGill was certified as a Master Advisor in 2016.