McEuen and the String Wizards bring country sound to Bedell Hall

John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, took the stage at Bedell Performance Hall on Saturday night and delivered a show that featured memories of the bandï¿½s road to success.

ï¿½I had a dream years ago, growing up in Orange County, that if I worked really hard, someday Iï¿½ll get to play Cape Girardeau,ï¿½ McEuen said. ï¿½Here, it seems like everybody plays the banjo.ï¿½

Much of his success, he said, was owed to the Ozark bluegrass of the Dillard family of Salem, Missouri, who debuted on ï¿½The Andy Griffith Showï¿½ in 1963. He called Rodney Dillard his lifelong mentor in music, and said he considered changing his last name.

ï¿½Iï¿½m here today because Salem, Missouri, spawned the Dillards, and Iï¿½m very grateful for that,ï¿½ McEuen said.

Rodney Dillard joined the musician on stage as a special guest, contributing vocals guitar and mandola picking for a few songs, including ï¿½What Have They done to the Old Home Place,ï¿½ a Dillard classic with the lyrics ï¿½Why did I leave my plow in the field and look for a job in town?ï¿½

John McEuen and Friends perform "Mr. Bojangles" during a concert Saturday at the Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

McEuenï¿½s band, The String Wizards, consisted of two former Nitty Gritty Dirt Band members, Les Thompson and John Cable, and 25-year music partner Matt Cartsonis. The energy they brought to the stage with their brand of acoustic bluegrass was palpable with songs such as ï¿½Mr. Bojangles,ï¿½ the Dirt Bandï¿½s first top-10 song.

The show incorporated a multimedia aspect, in the form of photographs and recordings from the bandï¿½s heyday, when they recorded the album ï¿½Will the Circle be Unbroken,ï¿½ which was nominated for two Grammy awards in 1973.

It featured the voices of the country legends that recorded with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on that album: Earl Scuggs, Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Jimmy Martin and Mother Maybelle Carter.

The groupï¿½s rendition of ï¿½Keep on the Sunny Sideï¿½ was led with Carterï¿½s voice from the recording studio saying, ï¿½I know on the old record I started it like this.ï¿½

One audience member who didnï¿½t want to give his name traveled from Louisville, Kentucky, for the performance. He said his interest in the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was rekindled about a year ago when he stumbled onto an old CD.

ï¿½Itï¿½s about a five-hour drive,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I listened to the CD the whole way here and Iï¿½m going to get a new one to listen to on the way back.ï¿½

He said he first heard of the country-rock group while he was in the military and seeing the performer live could now be checked off his bucket list.