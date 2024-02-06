All sections
July 14, 2021

McDonald's holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Cape Girardeau location

McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau. For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is the 18th location across Southeast Missouri...

Southeast Missourian

McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau.

For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is his 18th McDonald’s location across Southeast Missouri.

The Davis family has operated McDonald's restaurants in Cape Girardeau for more than 50 years, with the first location started by Davis' father, Jerry Davis, on Broadway in 1968.

Shannon Davis, franchise owner of the McDonald's restaurant at 1701 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, handles the giant scissors during Tuesday's ribbon cutting event.
Shannon Davis, franchise owner of the McDonald's restaurant at 1701 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, handles the giant scissors during Tuesday's ribbon cutting event.Jay Wolz
“I’m proud to continue growing the family business in the Cape Girardeau community that has been so supportive of us over the years,” Davis said in a news release.

Shannon Davis, left, toasts his wife Angie Davis, right, at the couple's new McDonald's location on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. This is the third McDonald's in Cape Girardeau and the 18th location in Southeast Missouri for Davis.
Shannon Davis, left, toasts his wife Angie Davis, right, at the couple's new McDonald's location on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. This is the third McDonald's in Cape Girardeau and the 18th location in Southeast Missouri for Davis.Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missourian

Davis said the new store will run a month of deals from July 14 to Aug. 18.

McDonald's holds a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday for its new location in Cape Girardeau.
McDonald's holds a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday for its new location in Cape Girardeau.Jay Wolz ~ Southeast Missouri
