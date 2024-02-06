McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau.

For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is his 18th McDonald’s location across Southeast Missouri.

The Davis family has operated McDonald's restaurants in Cape Girardeau for more than 50 years, with the first location started by Davis' father, Jerry Davis, on Broadway in 1968.