NewsMarch 17, 2021

McDonald seeks three more years on Cape School Board

Kyle McDonald, an incumbent and current board president, owns an insurance and financial services business, Farmers Insurance, Kyle McDonald Agency...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kyle McDonald
Kyle McDonald

This is the second in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Kyle McDonald, an incumbent and current board president, owns an insurance and financial services business, Farmers Insurance, Kyle McDonald Agency.

  • Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

Having served on the Board for the past 15 years, I have seen many important changes and improvements to our school district. I would ask for the continued honor of serving the students of Cape Girardeau to ensure that every student gets the best education possible. There are several district-wide projects that are funded by the last bond issue that I would like to see through to completion, including the renovations to Jefferson Elementary and the building of the Early Childhood Center.

  • What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

The most prevalent challenge posed by the COVID pandemic is keeping all of our students safe and healthy while providing them with the best education possible. And to provide them with that education, we must be able to keep them in the classrooms where they are best served.

  • The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center trustees voted to end the face covering mandate, instead giving a "strong recommendation" for their continued use? What impact should the county's policy have on the Cape schools?
While county COVID cases have steadily dropped and the County Health Center has reduced the mask requirement from mandatory to highly recommended, I believe the situation is still in need of strict monitoring. School administrators and the Board have a responsibility to ensure that all students are safe and remain healthy, while providing our students with a positive school experience, which includes educational and extracurricular activities. While individual citizens can be exposed to COVID and individually quarantine, if students are exposed, this can impact entire classes, buildings, teams, and participation in school activities, e.g., prom, baccalaureate, graduation.

  • Even after the end of the pandemic, do you see remotely delivered (virtual) education continuing in some form and has the landscape for teaching permanently changed as a result of COVID-19?

While the availability of virtual classes during the pandemic was necessary for safety reasons, this is not the best method of educational learning for any student. The best place for students to learn is in the classroom with an in-person instructor. I do not foresee a permanent change in the teaching environment. Once the vaccines are more prevalent and parents are more comfortable with schools' safety measures, I believe that they will allow their students to return to a more normal education process.

  • Gov. Parson withheld $123 million from Missouri K-12 education for the budget year that began July 1 but announced two weeks ago the funding will be restored. State funding for education is important for Missouri schools. In what ways can CGPS respond in an atmosphere of reduced state funding?

The district has seen our share of economic struggles. However, due to the fiscal responsibility of the Administration and the Board, we are financially secure. We have our strongest general fund balance ever and will successfully weather any State shortfalls or budget cuts. Even during the recession of 2008-2010, our district maintained all schools' class offerings and extracurricular activities, while providing teachers and staff with annual pay increases. Again, this is due to our fiscal responsibility with the tax dollars that have been entrusted to us by the citizens of Cape Girardeau.

  • Miscellaneous comments?

I am thankful for the support and trust that Cape has shown me by electing me to five terms. During my tenure, I am proud of our many accomplishments:

  • 90% graduation rate, up from 68% when I was elected in 2006.
  • Free breakfast and lunches for all students across the district.
  • Passage of three no-tax increase bond issues, allowing the rebuilding or renovation of all school buildings.
  • Improving starting teachers' salaries to $35,750 in 2020, from $25,253 in 2006.
  • Transition to self-insured district's health plan, saving over $1 million per year.
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
