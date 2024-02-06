McDonald seeks three more years on Cape School Board

This is the second in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running.

Kyle McDonald, an incumbent and current board president, owns an insurance and financial services business, Farmers Insurance, Kyle McDonald Agency.

Why do you wish to serve on the Cape Girardeau School Board?

Having served on the Board for the past 15 years, I have seen many important changes and improvements to our school district. I would ask for the continued honor of serving the students of Cape Girardeau to ensure that every student gets the best education possible. There are several district-wide projects that are funded by the last bond issue that I would like to see through to completion, including the renovations to Jefferson Elementary and the building of the Early Childhood Center.

What are the continuing challenges posed by COVID facing CGPS, in your opinion?

The most prevalent challenge posed by the COVID pandemic is keeping all of our students safe and healthy while providing them with the best education possible. And to provide them with that education, we must be able to keep them in the classrooms where they are best served.