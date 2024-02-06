McDonald, Cairns sworn in as Cape School Board members
Newcomer to the school board Paul Cairns, front, swears in with incumbent president Kyle McDonald during Thursday's Cape Girardeau School Board meeting at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Administrative Office. Both were elected during the April 6 municipal election.Sarah Yenesel