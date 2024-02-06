McCauley set for Ward 2 bid

After 30 years of living in Cape Girardeau, Sommer McCauley wants to represent the neighborhood she was born and raised in.

McCauley is among six candidates vying to represent Ward 2 after the April 5 general election. Her opponents include Marvin McBride, Tameka Randle, Steve Watkins, Micheal "Crank" Curry, and Stafford Moore Jr.

The ward's current representative, Shelly Moore, was first elected in 2014 and has reached her term limit.

McCauley is a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau. After she studied at Notre Dame Regional High School, McCauley went off to college to play basketball and volleyball on a scholarship. She earned a bachelor's degree in business from Missouri Baptist University in 2010.

McCauley said she's been interested in running for City Council for the past few years. Through her aunt, councilwoman Shelly Moore, McCauley said she witnessed the struggles of her community and wanted to help fix them.

"I was already doing things for the community, but there were a few things we were missing," McCauley said. Her family has been involved over the decades through charity works and events such as Slamfest 5 to 5, a basketball tournament held for several years at Indian Park.

"I just want to be more of a part of it [change], and I feel like being on City Council will help with that," she said.

McCauley is a stay-at-home mom and coaches volleyball and basketball at St. Mary Cathedral School.

If elected, McCauley said she will fight to be a voice for residents of Ward 2.