McCaskill wants Missouri special session on opioid bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri is asking Gov. Eric Greitens to bring state lawmakers back to the Capitol to pass legislation for a prescription drug monitoring program.

McCaskill said in a Wednesday letter to Greitens he should call a special legislative session to enact a prescription database.

Missouri is the only state without a drug-tracking program. Advocates say databases help doctors and pharmacists track when patients receive addictive medications, such as opioids. Then physicians can provide addiction treatment if needed.