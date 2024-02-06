McCaskill spending offers glimpse at campaign groundwork

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is investing in fundraising and campaign management more than a year before voters will decide whether to keep her in office.

McCaskill in 2018 likely will face Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is favored among some big-name Missouri Republicans to take on the Democratic incumbent.

As she gears up for the race, McCaskill's campaign spending offers a glimpse at some of the groundwork she's laying, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

That includes raising millions of dollars while getting rid of donations that could come back to haunt her, hiring seasoned consultants and building a campaign team.

McCaskill's said at private-donor events this year she plans on raising and spending at least $30 million, the newspaper reported. As of June, she had raised close to $8 million.

To continue bringing in money, McCaskill so far appears to be relying heavily on ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform, although she also has held fundraisers across the U.S. and paid more than $100,000 for political fundraising lists.

She's spent about $84,000 on credit-card transaction fees to ActBlue.

But McCaskill is ditching money that could be used by Republican opponents as fodder against her.