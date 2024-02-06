McCaskill says husband home from hospital after heart attack

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said her husband is home and doing well after a heart attack.
The Democratic senator thanked supporters in an email Saturday and said her husband, developer Joseph Shepard, is recovering. He had been hospitalized in an intensive-care unit.
McCaskill said the “near-death experience” helped her put things into focus. She said she’s going back to the U.S. Senate on Monday.
McCaskill and Shepard have been married since 2002. They have a home in suburban St. Louis.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.