McCaskill raises $2.9M for re-election bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskillï¿½s re-election campaign says she raised close to $2.9 million in the past few months.

Spokeswoman Meira Bernstein on Monday said McCaskill spent about $941,000 in the same three-month period. A release from the campaign states the senator now has more than $9 million in cash on hand to spend on a run for a third term.