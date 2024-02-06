McCaskill polling her supporters on Supreme Court decision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is polling supporters as she considers whether to vote for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee -- a decision that could make or break her re-election campaign.

McCaskill in a Tuesday email asked campaign supporters to fill out a survey on the nomination of conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh, noting "with so much at stake, I need to know where you stand on this ASAP."

The questionnaire doesn't ask whether McCaskill should vote to confirm Kavanaugh. It asks participants which issues considered by the Supreme Court are most important to them: The Affordable Care Act, the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision on abortion, voting rights, net neutrality, immigration or something else. The survey ends with a request for campaign donations.

While McCaskill's likely Republican opponent -- state Attorney General Josh Hawley -- quickly threw his support behind Kavanaugh, the incumbent senator is holding off on announcing a decision. She risks alienating Trump supporters she hopes to win over by voting against Kavanaugh, but she could upset her Democratic base if she supports him. Hawley started hammering her on the issue even before Trump announced his pick.

"I look forward to thoroughly examining Judge Kavanaugh's record in the coming weeks as the Senate considers his nomination to replace Justice Kennedy," McCaskill said in a Monday statement.