All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 11, 2017

McCaskill plans another round of rural Missouri town halls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural Missouri. McCaskill's office said Wednesday the Democrat will spend the Senate's August recess touring the state. She'll be in cities including Cuba, Potosi, Sullivan and Farmington today...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is holding another round of town halls in rural Missouri.

McCaskill's office said Wednesday the Democrat will spend the Senate's August recess touring the state. She'll be in cities including Cuba, Potosi, Sullivan and Farmington today.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She has more town halls planned in counties including Barry, Cape Girardeau and Polk.

McCaskill is up for re-election in 2018. She made it a point during her previous campaigns to visit more rural areas in an attempt to make inroads in places where Democrats tend to do poorly.

McCaskill held town halls in Ashland, Moberly, Mexico and other more conservative-leaning central Missouri cities during another Senate break in July.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy