McCaskill plan to help vets exposed to mustard gas passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A measure headed to President Donald Trump’s desk could help World War II veterans exposed to mustard gas by the military, Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill said Thursday.

The measure, which the Senate passed as part of another bill to expand college aid for military veterans, would require the Veterans Affairs Department to reconsider disability benefits denied to those who claimed the testing caused health problems.

McCaskill said the military tested the effects of mustard gas and the blister agent lewisite on about 60,000 veterans by the end of World War II. Her office estimates a couple hundred participants still could be alive, including 90-year-old Missouri resident Arla Harrell, for whom the bill was named.

“It says to Arla Harrell, ‘We believe you,’” McCaskill said. “And that is a very important thing to say to Arla and other men like him who were willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”