All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 12, 2017

McCaskill petitions Homeland Security for help at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS -- Sen. Claire McCaskill is asking the Department of Homeland Security to give "full consideration" to an effort by the St. Louis Cardinals to enhance security and anti-terrorism measures at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are seeking certification under the Safety Act, which encourages anti-terrorism technologies and practices by providing protection against lawsuits that could be filed against the certified site if a terrorist attack occurred...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Sen. Claire McCaskill is asking the Department of Homeland Security to give "full consideration" to an effort by the St. Louis Cardinals to enhance security and anti-terrorism measures at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are seeking certification under the Safety Act, which encourages anti-terrorism technologies and practices by providing protection against lawsuits that could be filed against the certified site if a terrorist attack occurred.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McCaskill, a Democrat, wrote Wednesday to Acting Homeland Security Director Elaine Duke in support of the application.

The Cardinals didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment about their plan.

The Oct. 1 shooting deaths of 58 people at a concert in Las Vegas raised new concerns about safety at entertainment venues.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy