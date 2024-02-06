McCaskill gets new job as network political analyst

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has a new job as a network political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made the announcement Tuesday morning during an interview with McCaskill on the MSNBC show. NBC St. Louis affiliate KSDK-TV reported McCaskill said she would bring her experience from the Senate and "won't hold back."

Scarborough said McCaskill will "provides critical insights into what ails Washington."