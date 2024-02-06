SIKESTON, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill admitted some of her colleagues questioned the wisdom of her decision to hold eight town halls meetings this week in Missouri. Many of those meetings, they pointed out, are in areas that had voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump.

McCaskill, a Democrat, told the some 150 people gathered at the auditorium at Three Rivers College-Sikeston, she considered the meetings an honor.

“I really believe that this is part of my job,” McCaskill said. “I have learned, always when I do town halls, what Missourians are thinking, what they are mad about, what they are worried about.”

And that is what she heard Wednesday afternoon. Concerns ranged from health care and access to the internet in rural communities to jobs and energy. For approximately an hour, McCaskill responded to those questions.

Before the meeting, attendees were given the opportunity to write down a question for McCaskill. In an effort to show that none of the questions were scrutinized in advance, Missouri’s senior senator asked for a volunteer, who not only had never voted for her but would probably never vote for her to pick the questions from the bowl. More than one hand shot up.

With many of her questions, McCaskill emphasized she was a moderate. She said it is tough today to work with the extremes on both the left and right to find a middle ground.

The senator also noted she and Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt have worked together on issues facing Missouri, including most recently returning the river cruise boat the Delta Queen to the Mississippi River. On other issues, she said, she has bills that are bipartisan backed.

Anna Voelker posed a question noting Trump had won Missouri and McCaskill had voted against his choice for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch. Voelker wanted to know if the Trump voters would hurt McCaskill’s chances for re-election.

“Yeah, probably,” McCaskill responded, saying it would make her an underdog in the election, a role she was comfortable with.

But, McCaskill continued, she thought those senators who looked down at Trump voters made a huge mistake.

“People who voted for Donald Trump wanted someone to disrupt what was going on. They wanted a disruptor. I get it,” she said. “If you have been working really hard and the more behind you get and every four years someone runs for president and says, ‘I’m going to change things,’ and things never really change, how can you blame someone for voting for a disruptor?

“I obviously did not support President Trump for office, but I think it is my job to listen and learn from people who did.”

She went on to say she owed it those people to give her time and her respect. McCaskill said it is the Democratic Party that has fought for the minimum wage and pensions, saying it hurts that those voters no longer had faith in the Democratic Party.

“But time will tell if President Trump keeps his promises,” she added.