All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 18, 2017

McCaskill, Blunt pitch Missouri cities for Amazon HQ2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s U.S. senators are pitching the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas as potential sites for Amazon’s second headquarters. Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Sen. Roy Blunt touted the state’s infrastructure, central location and hiking trails as big pluses in a copy of a letter to Amazon provided by McCaskill’s office Monday. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s U.S. senators are pitching the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas as potential sites for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican Sen. Roy Blunt touted the state’s infrastructure, central location and hiking trails as big pluses in a copy of a letter to Amazon provided by McCaskill’s office Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McCaskill and Blunt said Missouri has a “rich history of fostering technology companies.” They also touted public transportation, professional sports teams and the state’s colleges and universities.

Amazon in September opened the search for a second headquarters and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company said it would bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Kansas City and St. Louis are among many North American cities vying to become Amazon’s second home.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy