McCaskill, Blunt pitch Missouri cities for Amazon HQ2

McCaskill and Blunt said Missouri has a “rich history of fostering technology companies.” They also touted public transportation, professional sports teams and the state’s colleges and universities.

Amazon in September opened the search for a second headquarters and promised to spend more than $5 billion on the site. The Seattle-based company said it would bring up to 50,000 jobs.

Kansas City and St. Louis are among many North American cities vying to become Amazon’s second home.