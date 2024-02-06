All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 29, 2017
McCaskill, Blunt back extension for Joplin tornado funding
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri's U.S. senators are backing Joplin's request for a deadline extension on several federally funded tornado recovery projects. The Joplin Globe reported Sens. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Republican, wrote to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Monday urging them to take a serious look at Joplin's request. About $1 million in federal funds is at risk if Joplin doesn't receive the extension sought last month...
Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri's U.S. senators are backing Joplin's request for a deadline extension on several federally funded tornado recovery projects.

The Joplin Globe reported Sens. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, and Roy Blunt, a Republican, wrote to Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Monday urging them to take a serious look at Joplin's request. About $1 million in federal funds is at risk if Joplin doesn't receive the extension sought last month.

At issue are repairs to city streets and sidewalks that were pushed back by related federal projects, such as upgrades to the sewer system, which had to be completed first. That resulted in the city missing a deadline.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Joplin has been working to rebuild from a massive 2011 tornado that destroyed a large swath of the city and killed 161 residents.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Pertinent address:

Joplin, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy