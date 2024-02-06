McBryde will not appear on Thursday night of Sikeston rodeo

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced Friday that Ashley McBryde will not appear at the Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 6.
“We were sad to hear that Ashley McBryde will not appear at our event, but rest assured we are working tirelessly to find a new act to take the stage following rodeo events on Thursday,” rodeo chairman Travis Deere said.
Tickets already purchased for Aug. 6’s event are still valid for the Rodeo contest and the new musical act, which will be announced soon.
McBryde is the third act to bow out of the rodeo, joining ZZ Top, who was originally scheduled for Aug. 7, and Chris Lane, who was originally scheduled for Aug. 5.
Cody Johnson is taking ZZ Top’s place, while Nelly will perform in place of Lane.
Aug. 7’s event is already sold out and the Sikeston Jaycees are encouraging those who are interested to get tickets early.
Tickets may be purchased at the box office at 1220 N. Ingram Road in Sikeston — open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays — or by phone at (800) 455-BULL. Tickets may be purchased 24/7 online at www.SikestonRodeo.com.
