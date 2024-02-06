McBryde will not appear on Thursday night of Sikeston rodeo

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced Friday that Ashley McBryde will not appear at the Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 6.

“We were sad to hear that Ashley McBryde will not appear at our event, but rest assured we are working tirelessly to find a new act to take the stage following rodeo events on Thursday,” rodeo chairman Travis Deere said.

Tickets already purchased for Aug. 6’s event are still valid for the Rodeo contest and the new musical act, which will be announced soon.