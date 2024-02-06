McBride readies for Ward 2 race

Marvin McBride noticed something different about Ward 2 when he moved to Cape Girardeau in the mid 1990s.
"Ward 2, specifically the south side of Ward 2, has not received the resources it deserves," McBride said.
To help fix this, McBride is running to represent Ward 2 on the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Five other candidates will vie for the position in a contested primary next week. McBride's opponents are Tameka Randle, Sommer McCauley, Steve Watkins, Stafford Moore Jr. and Michael "Crank" Curry.
"I want to know how they [council] come to the decision on where these resources go," McBride said. "If you have been on the south side, it seems not as well served [as other parts of the city]."
If elected, McBride said he would strive to bring brighter streetlights to his ward, widen streets and help bring "basic stuff that other parts of the city get and have."
McBride also identified violence and drugs as issues needing to be addressed. With drugs as one of his biggest concerns, McBride said the south side of Ward 2 needs a community center to serve youth through programs and sports.
He recalled how the former civic center on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau was a popular spot for youth before it closed.
"It was a safe environment for the kids to come to," McBride said. "They went there every day and didn't have to worry about shooting or fighting. ...They do not have that now, so I think they need something to hold their attention."
When asked what Ward 2 does well that he would like to perpetuate, McBride said Ward 2's biggest asset is the people who live there.
"We all are on the same page," McBride said. "We want peace, sidewalks, widened roads, we want our youth to be able to walk the streets in a clean environment."
Ultimately, McBride said he'd like to be a voice for Ward 2 residents.
"If I'm at the table, they'll have a voice and somebody who will lead," McBride said.
McBride, originally from Ullin, Illinois, has lived in Ward 2 for 14 years.
He came to the area for a job at Southeast Missouri State University and retired as a support service lead in 2018.
McBride serves on the board of the PORCH Initiative of Cape Girardeau, an organization dedicated to recreation of the vibrant community that once flourished in the south side of Cape Girardeau.
He previously volunteered as a coach for St. James AME Church and civic center baseball and basketball teams.
A primary election for mayor and Ward 2 representatives will be held Tuesday.
Two candidates for each office with the most votes will remain on ballots for the April 5 general election.
