MCA calls for protection of those found not guilty of animal abuse

The Missouri Cattlemen Association is pushing for changes to several laws in 2018, including regulations that would protect those who are exonerated of animal-abuse charges.

If a person is charged with abuse and is found to be not guilty, that person is required to pay all the fees associated with his or her trial as well as costs associated with holding the animals when or if theyï¿½re seized.

Executive vice president of the association Mike Deering said these laws can cause a lot of financial damage to innocent and hardworking men and women.

ï¿½This [legislation] does nothing to protect the scumbags who do abuse animals,ï¿½ Deering said. ï¿½This is simply to protect those who are innocent.ï¿½

Rep. Sonya Anderson is leading the charge on the animal-abuse legislation, which ensures owners who are found not guilty are not liable for the costs associated with holding the animals. The proposal also ensures the immediate return of the ownerï¿½s animals.

Situations of abuse are highly uncommon among farmers, local beef producer Butch Meier said. Meier, former president of the association and one of 500 who attended a recent MCA conference, added most farmers never will neglect their animals and they usually are interested in making the most wholesome product to put into the public. Abuse, he said, is a deterrent to creating that wholesome product.

ï¿½We have zero tolerance for that nonsense,ï¿½ Deering said. ï¿½But if you go through the legal process and you are wrongfully accused and you are found to be innocent, the nightmare is not over for the farmer, or the rancher, or the animal owner.ï¿½

Deering said abuse is sometimes reported by people who donï¿½t work with cattle or livestock, often because those people donï¿½t know what abuse in those animals actually looks like.

But there are those professionals whose job it is to recognize abuse when they see it, and Deering said the training of these professionals is an area of concern for the association.