Mayoral write-in candidate hopes to bring 'fresh perspective'

A local insurance agent has announced she will run for mayor of Cape Girardeau as a write-in candidate in the April 5 general election.
Michelle Latham, 49, has lived in Cape Girardeau since 2015. She runs against incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder, the two top vote-getters in the primary earlier this month.
As a write-in candidate, Latham's name will not appear on ballots. Votes in her favor will only count when voters fill in the write-in bubble and write her name.
This is Latham's first bid for public office. As someone who has never held a government position, she said she hoped to bring something different to the table.
"As an outsider, I have a different perspective," Latham said. "I bring a fresh perspective; a new name, new thoughts, new ideas."
Latham was born and raised in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where she graduated from Poplar Bluff High School.
She moved to Cape Girardeau in 2015 to start an agency with American Family Insurance, which opened in January of 2016.
"My ability to build a team, to communicate, to build a business, to connect with the community and operate well on a fiscal level, all contribute to my strength as a leader," Latham said.
With a decades-long career in insurance, Latham said her knowledge of budgets would serve her well as mayor.
"I've had conversations with folks who feel like we just have this open wallet in Cape Girardeau," Latham said. "We're constantly looking at new projects that we aren't really able to fund."
Latham said well-staffed fire and police departments are "absolutely critical." Officials from both departments have cited shortages of staff for several months.
City leaders have pledged to channel revenue from the recently-passed use tax to boost employee pay and entice more applicants.
Latham questioned why it had to get to that point in the first place.
"Before it's ever even asked of the citizens to pay more of their hard-earned money, we need to look at our spending and see if there are other ways we can pay for these things," Latham said.
This also applied to Latham's view on road improvements. Cape Girardeau voters have approved renewals of a transportation tax every five years since 1995.
"Here we are almost 30 years later and people are still complaining a lot about roads," Latham said.
Similar to Kinder and Fox, Latham expressed a desire to bring more economic development to Cape Girardeau.
"I would love to see our city grow, not only in population, but in business and industry as well," Latham said.
Latham said she originally did not plan to run for mayor. The filing period for candidates to appear on ballots closed in late November. Latham filed a declaration of candidacy Feb. 18. Declarations of candidacy are necessary for write-in votes to count when candidates have formally filed for a seat.
Prospective write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. on the second Friday immediately preceding the election to file declarations of candidacy.
