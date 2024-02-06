Mayoral write-in candidate hopes to bring 'fresh perspective'

A local insurance agent has announced she will run for mayor of Cape Girardeau as a write-in candidate in the April 5 general election.

Michelle Latham, 49, has lived in Cape Girardeau since 2015. She runs against incumbent Bob Fox and Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder, the two top vote-getters in the primary earlier this month.

As a write-in candidate, Latham's name will not appear on ballots. Votes in her favor will only count when voters fill in the write-in bubble and write her name.

This is Latham's first bid for public office. As someone who has never held a government position, she said she hoped to bring something different to the table.

"As an outsider, I have a different perspective," Latham said. "I bring a fresh perspective; a new name, new thoughts, new ideas."

Latham was born and raised in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where she graduated from Poplar Bluff High School.

She moved to Cape Girardeau in 2015 to start an agency with American Family Insurance, which opened in January of 2016.

"My ability to build a team, to communicate, to build a business, to connect with the community and operate well on a fiscal level, all contribute to my strength as a leader," Latham said.

With a decades-long career in insurance, Latham said her knowledge of budgets would serve her well as mayor.

"I've had conversations with folks who feel like we just have this open wallet in Cape Girardeau," Latham said. "We're constantly looking at new projects that we aren't really able to fund."