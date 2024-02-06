Mayoral race on ballot for voters in Perryville

Baer, a former Navy officer and retired businessman was elected Mayor of Perryville in 2014 and cited his work ethic and leadership skills as qualifying factors to guide Perryville "toward continued superiority and excellence" if re-elected.

The incumbent Baer stated his specific goals if re-elected include maintaining and continually updating the city's Capital Improvement Plan to assure that infrastructure is properly maintained and expanded, and cited the replacement of the city's Wastewater Treatment Plan as one of the largest issues facing the community.

People vote Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

Handrick stated his goals would be to continue to build on the accomplishments of previous mayors, especially in the areas of infrastructure, public works and utilities; as well as encouraging affordable housing in the range of $75,000 to $150,000 by encouraging the construction of more affordable single-family dwellings. Handrick also mentioned goals to seek ways to lower taxes, improve the city's ability to add and retain police officers, and enhance communications between city officials and their constituents.