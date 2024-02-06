All sections
NewsMay 30, 2020

Mayoral race on ballot for voters in Perryville

When voters in Perryville, Missouri, take to the polls on Tuesday, they will find a mayoral election on the ballot between the incumbent candidate Ken Baer and newcomer candidate Thomas Handrick Sr. -- both of whom are in their 70s. Handrick, a now-retired Lutheran pastor with 39 years experience in full-time parish ministry, has been a Perryville resident since 2005 and currently serves as a part-time pastor. ...

Southeast Missourian
Ken Baer
Ken Baer

When voters in Perryville, Missouri, take to the polls on Tuesday, they will find a mayoral election on the ballot between the incumbent candidate Ken Baer and newcomer candidate Thomas Handrick Sr. -- both of whom are in their 70s.

Thomas Handrick
Thomas Handrick

Handrick, a now-retired Lutheran pastor with 39 years experience in full-time parish ministry, has been a Perryville resident since 2005 and currently serves as a part-time pastor. The pastor stated his personal philosophy of "service above self" and his "sincere care, concern and compassion for people," combined with his experiences in cities around the world, make him the right candidate for mayor.

Baer, a former Navy officer and retired businessman was elected Mayor of Perryville in 2014 and cited his work ethic and leadership skills as qualifying factors to guide Perryville "toward continued superiority and excellence" if re-elected.

The incumbent Baer stated his specific goals if re-elected include maintaining and continually updating the city's Capital Improvement Plan to assure that infrastructure is properly maintained and expanded, and cited the replacement of the city's Wastewater Treatment Plan as one of the largest issues facing the community.

People vote Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson.
People vote Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker ~ Southeast Missourian

Handrick stated his goals would be to continue to build on the accomplishments of previous mayors, especially in the areas of infrastructure, public works and utilities; as well as encouraging affordable housing in the range of $75,000 to $150,000 by encouraging the construction of more affordable single-family dwellings. Handrick also mentioned goals to seek ways to lower taxes, improve the city's ability to add and retain police officers, and enhance communications between city officials and their constituents.

Local News
