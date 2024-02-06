Mayor wants downtown music festival

Cape Girardeau should consider staging a downtown music festival to replace the long-defunct Riverfest, Mayor Harry Rediger told fellow council members Monday.

Riverfest was a summer, outdoor festival that was held downtown for 21 years before ceasing operation after the 1999 event.

Rediger raised the idea after the council decided to scrap an effort to finance creation of a trolley-rails sculpture at Main and Independence streets. Rediger said the project lacked the funding to proceed.

But the mayor, who long has championed public sculptures and murals, stressed the importance of art to the community.

"I really think we need to continue to promote the arts," he said at the council's study session in advance of the regular meeting.

Rediger said the arts are important for Cape Girardeau residents and visitors.

The mayor said he would like to see a "music fest."

Rediger's suggestion follows a proposal made in May by a Leadership Cape group with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce.

That group proposed a new, weekend downtown music festival that could draw visitors to the riverfront. The proposal called for showcasing several bands, including a featured entertainer that would perform on a Mississippi River barge stage.

Also at its study session, the council heard from four applicants to fill the open seat on the council created by the resignation of Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen.

Retired banker Danny Essner said he has been involved in civic activities for years, including serving on the parks and recreation advisory board. "I have always enjoyed serving the council," he said.

Essner said he would like to see police department staffing increased.

Darin Hickey, office manager for an audiology practice and a part-time police officer, said if appointed to the council, he would be "a champion of public safety."

Hickey, who previously worked full time as a Cape Girardeau officer, said he has "been on every street" in the city.

"I want to see our city prosper," he said.