Mayor investigated over armed confrontation with worker

HENRIETTA, Mo. -- The mayor of a small western Missouri town has acknowledged reaching for his gun while arguing with a maintenance supervisor but said that's no reason to step down.

KMBC-TV reported Henrietta Mayor Jim Lovern said he was upset the supervisor had blocked his driveway with snow while plowing in the town of about 350 residents. He said he called the supervisor "dumb," then unsnapped the weapon "because, man, he was mad."

The supervisor has quit, but not Lovern. He said he doesn't "back down from nobody."