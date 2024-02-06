All sections
NewsSeptember 18, 2019
Mayor investigated over armed confrontation with worker
Associated Press

HENRIETTA, Mo. -- The mayor of a small western Missouri town has acknowledged reaching for his gun while arguing with a maintenance supervisor but said that's no reason to step down.

KMBC-TV reported Henrietta Mayor Jim Lovern said he was upset the supervisor had blocked his driveway with snow while plowing in the town of about 350 residents. He said he called the supervisor "dumb," then unsnapped the weapon "because, man, he was mad."

The supervisor has quit, but not Lovern. He said he doesn't "back down from nobody."

The situation led Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Foley and the board of aldermen to begin an impeachment investigation last month.

The city's attorney said Monday it hasn't been completed, putting off action for now.

Foley said he's worried about scaring away potential residents.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

